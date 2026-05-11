IPL 2026: Here's why Krunal Pandya is a clutch performer 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a nail-biting victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, thanks to an extraordinary innings from Krunal Pandya. Despite battling severe cramps that spread from his hamstring to glutes, Pandya scored a blistering 73 off just 46 balls in Raipur. His performance not only powered RCB to the top of the 2026 Indian Premier League points table but also showcased his incredible willpower and self-belief. Here we look at the factors that make a clutch performer.

Perseverance Pandya's determination shines through Chasing 167, RCB was reduced to 39/3 when Pandya arrived to bat. Despite his physical struggles, Pandya stabilized the innings and identified scoring areas, taking calculated risks. When he could no longer run freely due to cramps, he changed his game plan. He decided to face all six deliveries in one over at the death, a strategy that paid off as he hit two sixes and helped RCB chase down the target.

Previous innings Pandya's history of match-winning performances Pandya's remarkable innings in the aforementioned one wasn't an isolated incident. He has had several match-winning performances in the past, including a 38-ball 47 in the 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant and an unbeaten 73* against Delhi Capitals last year. Pandya has played almost every role imaginable in the IPL, from batting at No. 3 to 8. He said he enjoys taking on different roles for his team and always tries to understand what is needed at that moment.

Advertisement

Stats His numbers in wins As per ESPNcricinfo, 1,076 of Pandya's 1,897 IPL runs have come in wins at 31.64. This is significantly higher than his career average of 22.85. Each of his three IPL fifties has come in wins. It must be noted that Pandya has also claimed 103 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.56. The left-arm spinner recently became one of the few players in IPL history to achieve the double of 1,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets.

Advertisement

Bowling prowess Brilliance with the ball Pandya is also among the most successful left-arm spinners in IPL history. His ability to contain runs in the middle overs makes him an underrated asset. From 2016 to 2024, the spinner did not have a single IPL season with an economy of 8 or over. In this period, he represented MI and the Lucknow Super Giants. 74 of his 103 IPL scalps have come in wins.