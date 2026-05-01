Krunal Pandya hammers his 3rd half-century in IPL: Key stats

Turning point

Krunal's match-winning 50 guides RCB to victory

Krunal played a crucial role in RCB's chase, absorbing pressure before taking on the spinners. He targeted the straight boundary and brought up a vital 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell. Even as wickets kept falling around him, Krunal kept RCB in the hunt for their target. His calculated assault against Corbin Bosch and Allah Ghazanfar ensured that RCB stayed within striking distance of victory despite losing wickets at regular intervals. He was dismissed in the 18th over by spinner Ghazanfar.