KL Rahul has decent numbers against CSK (Image Source: X/@IPL)

KL Rahul: Decoding his IPL stats against Chennai Super Kings

By Rajdeep Saha 09:30 am Apr 11, 202609:30 am

What's the story

KL Rahul will be aiming to lift the Delhi Capitals (DC) against hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rahul comes into this contest on the back of a 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans. However, it wasn't enough to help DC win. We decode Rahul's stats against CSK in the IPL.