KL Rahul: Decoding his IPL stats against Chennai Super Kings
What's the story
KL Rahul will be aiming to lift the Delhi Capitals (DC) against hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rahul comes into this contest on the back of a 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans. However, it wasn't enough to help DC win. We decode Rahul's stats against CSK in the IPL.
Vs CSK
Rahul carries an average of 45 versus CSK
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul owns 630 runs from 16 IPL games against CSK at an average of 45 (SR: 142.85). The stylish batter has smashed six fifties with the best of an unbeaten 98. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium against CSK, Rahul has scored 173 runs from 5 matches at 34.60. He has hit 2 fifties. His strike rate is 125.36.
Information
Rahul's overall stats in the IPL
Rahul, who has played for 5 different sides in the IPL owns 5,315 runs from 148 games (139 innings) at 45.81. He has smashed 41 fifties (100s: 5). For DC, Rahul has amassed 632 runs from 16 matches at 48.61 (50s: 4, 100s: 1).