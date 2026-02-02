T20 World Cup: Decoding the numbers of David Miller

In what can be called a massive relief for South Africa, David Miller has been cleared to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup . The decision comes after he suffered a groin injury during the SA20 tournament. As the most experienced player in South African squad, Miller is a key part of the batting order. He is likely to bat at No.5 and play the crucial finisher's role. On this note, let's decode his numbers in the past T20 WCs.

Numbers Miller has featured in five T20 WCs As per ESPNcricinfo, Miller has previously featured in the 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 WC. Across 27 games in these tournaments, the southpaw has scored 423 runs at a decent average of 30.21. The tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 118.82. With Miller being 36, the upcoming event could be his last T20 World Cup.

DYK Miller owns these feats Miller owns the sixth-most T20 World Cup runs while batting at five or lower (380 at 31.66). Both his half-centuries have come in these positions. Only Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and Australia's Marcus Stoinis (3 each) have clocked more 50-plus scores while operating at five or lower in the showpiece event. Hence, Miller can equal or even go past the duo in the upcoming edition.

Advertisement