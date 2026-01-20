16-year-old Deeya Yadav becomes youngest-ever WPL debutant: Details 

Delhi Capitals 's batter Deeya Yadav has become the youngest player to debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Haryana-born cricketer made her debut at the age of 16 years and 103 days, breaking Mumbai Indians 's G Kamalini's record of 16 years and 213 days set in the previous season. Deeya was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh during the WPL 2026 auction.

Rising star Deeya's journey to WPL Deeya Yadav first rose to prominence in 2023 during the U-15 One-Day Trophy, scoring an incredible 578 runs at an average of 96.33. Her performance included three centuries and a record-breaking double century against Tripura. She had also attended trials for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz before being picked by Delhi Capitals at her base price of ₹10 lakh.

Early influence Deeya's cricketing inspiration and training Deeya Yadav's passion for cricket was ignited by the 2017 Women's World Cup final. Her father, Rakesh Yadav, a former Delhi U-19 cricketer and IT professional, enrolled her at a Pune academy to nurture this love for the sport. Deeya's journey from an aspiring cricketer to WPL debutant is a testament to her hard work and dedication toward the game.

Advertisement