16-year-old Deeya Yadav becomes youngest-ever WPL debutant: Details
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's batter Deeya Yadav has become the youngest player to debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Haryana-born cricketer made her debut at the age of 16 years and 103 days, breaking Mumbai Indians's G Kamalini's record of 16 years and 213 days set in the previous season. Deeya was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh during the WPL 2026 auction.
Rising star
Deeya's journey to WPL
Deeya Yadav first rose to prominence in 2023 during the U-15 One-Day Trophy, scoring an incredible 578 runs at an average of 96.33. Her performance included three centuries and a record-breaking double century against Tripura. She had also attended trials for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz before being picked by Delhi Capitals at her base price of ₹10 lakh.
Early influence
Deeya's cricketing inspiration and training
Deeya Yadav's passion for cricket was ignited by the 2017 Women's World Cup final. Her father, Rakesh Yadav, a former Delhi U-19 cricketer and IT professional, enrolled her at a Pune academy to nurture this love for the sport. Deeya's journey from an aspiring cricketer to WPL debutant is a testament to her hard work and dedication toward the game.
Match updates
Mumbai Indians also debut Vaishnavi Sharma
In the same match where Deeya made her debut, Mumbai Indians handed a debut to left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma. She replaced wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who was ruled out of WPL 2026 due to an injury after scoring 75 runs in five matches this season. Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first in their must-win clash against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.