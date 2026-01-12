VHT 2025/26: Devdutt Padikkal sets records by completing 700 runs

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal continues to break records in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . Padikkal brought up another 50-plus score, his sixth in the 2025/26 edition, this time while chasing 255 against Mumbai. The first quarter-final at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw Padikkal and Karun Nair add a 143-run stand. Notably, Padikkal crossed the 700-run mark in VHT 2025/26.

Knock Padikkal helps Karnataka win quarter-final Being put in to bat first, Mumbai racked up 254/8 in 50 overs. Despite a positive start, Karnataka lost skipper Mayank Agarwal early on. However, Padikkal and Nair put Karnataka in cruise control, adding a 143-run stand. Nair managed an unbeaten 74. Karnataka were 187/1 (33 overs) when bad light stopped play. They eventually won by 55 runs (VJD Method) due to rain.

Milestone Padikkal completes 700 runs in VHT 2025/26 Padikkal scored 81* from 95 balls. He has raced to 721 runs in VHT 2025/26 at 103. He is the first batter to touch the 700-run mark in multiple editions of India's premier 50-over domestic competition. In the 2020/21 VHT edition, Padikkal had an extraordinary run. He hammered four consecutive centuries and a total of 737 runs in eight innings at 147.40.

Information 600-plus runs in three different editions Padikkal earlier became the first batter to touch the 600-run mark in three different VHT editions. He also racked up 609 runs from 11 matches at an incredible average of 67.66 in the 2019/20 edition.