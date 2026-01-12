VHT 2025-26, Karun Nair slams his 3rd fifty-plus score: Stats

Karnataka's Karun Nair hit 74* versus Mumbai in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . The match held at the BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw Mumbai manage 254/8 in 50 overs. In response, Karnataka were 187/1 when bad light and rain stopped play. As per ESPNcricinfo, the par score at the time was 132, with Karnataka ahead by 55 runs (VJD method).

Information An unbeaten stand of 143 alongside Padikkal for Nair Karnataka lost skipper Mayank Agarwal early on (44/1) before Devdutt Padikkal and Nair added an unbeaten 143-run stand. Both players showed their composure in the middle and were a step ahead of Mumbai. Nair looked in sync and supported the in-form Padikkal as Karnataka won.

Stats Nair averages 67.20 in VHT 2025-26 Nair's 74* came off 80 balls. He struck 11 fours during his stay at the crease. With this effort, Nair has raced to 336 runs from 8 matches in VHT 2025-26 at an average of 67.20. This was his 2nd fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair now owns 2,834 runs from 88 VHT matches (78 innings) at 49.71 (100s: 9, 50s: 11).