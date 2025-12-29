Dhruv Jurel records his maiden List A ton, smashes 160* 

Star Indian batter Dhruv Jurel raced to his maiden century in List A cricket on December 29. Jurel reached the three-figure mark in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda at Sanosara Cricket Ground A. His unbeaten 160 (101) powered UP to 369/7 in their allotted 50 overs. This was Jurel's fifth 50-plus score in the 50-over format.

Knock Jurel returns unbeaten on 160 Being invited to bat, UP had a stellar start as Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami added 77 runs. However, they were soon down to 92/3. Jurel, who came in at No. 3, shared a 131-run stand with skipper Rinku Singh to bolster the side thereafter. Taking UP past 300, Jurel returned unbeaten on 160 off 101 balls (15 fours and 8 sixes).

Stats Maiden century in List A cricket As mentioned, Jurel recorded his maiden century in List A cricket. In 13 matches (10 innings), the UP wicketkeeper-batter now has 496 runs at an average of nearly 60. He has a strike rate of over 100 in the format. Jurel, who is yet to make his ODI debut, now has five 50-plus scores in List A cricket.