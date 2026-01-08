Dhruv Jurel slams his second ton of VHT 2025/26: Stats

Stats

Sublime form in VHT 2025/26

Jurel has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. As mentioned, he now has six 50-plus scores in his last seven matches. His previous scores read 80 vs Hyderabad, 67 vs Chandigarh, 160* vs Baroda, 17 vs Assam, 55 vs J&K, and 56 vs Vidarbha. Overall, Jurel has raced past 700 runs from 17 List A matches at 70-plus.