Dhruv Jurel slams his second ton of VHT 2025/26: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jan 08, 2026 03:31 pm
What's the story
Indian batter Dhruv Jurel continues his fine run in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jurel recorded another 50-plus score, this time against Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot. His remarkable century bolstered Uttar Pradesh in the run-chase of 270. Notably, Jurel now has six 50-plus scores in his last seven List A encounters. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Sublime form in VHT 2025/26
Jurel has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. As mentioned, he now has six 50-plus scores in his last seven matches. His previous scores read 80 vs Hyderabad, 67 vs Chandigarh, 160* vs Baroda, 17 vs Assam, 55 vs J&K, and 56 vs Vidarbha. Overall, Jurel has raced past 700 runs from 17 List A matches at 70-plus.