Dhruv Jurel slams his fifth 50-plus score of VHT 2025/26

Indian batter Dhruv Jurel continues his fine run in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . Jurel recorded another 50-plus score, this time against Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot. His 61-ball 56 powered Uttar Pradesh to 339/5 in 50 overs. Notably, Jurel now has five 50-plus scores in his last six List A encounters. Here are the key stats.

Knock Jurel slams fluent 56 Jurel came in at No. 3 after Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami added a 71-run opening stand, with Vidarbha opting to bowl. Along with Abhishek Goswami, who later reached his ton, Jurel took UP past 160 within 30 overs. However, Harsh Dubey cut short his stay in the 30th over. Jurel's 56-run knock had 5 fours and a six.

Stats A look at his numbers Jurel has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. As mentioned, he now has five 5-plus scores in his last six matches. His scores so far read 80 vs Hyderabad, 67 vs Chandigarh, 160* vs Baroda, 17 vs Assam, 55 vs J&K, and 56 vs Vidarbha. Overall, Jurel has raced to 624 runs from 16 List A matches at 71-plus.