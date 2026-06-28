'Maybe we can...': Novak Djokovic planning to meet Virat Kohli?
What's the story
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has hinted at a possible collaboration with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Ahead of 2026 Wimbledon, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he and Kohli have been in touch over the years through text messages. Although they haven't met in person yet, Djokovic is looking forward to visiting India soon to play some cricket and tennis with the ace Indian batter.
Mutual respect
We have been in touch: Djokovic on Kohli
In a recent conversation with Star Sports, Djokovic said, "We haven't met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years." He added that they have been "following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers." The Serbian tennis star expressed his hope to meet Kohli someday and play some tennis and cricket together.
Upcoming trip
Djokovic to visit India soon
Djokovic confirmed his plans to visit India soon, saying, "I am also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that is where we can get the link up." This statement has sparked excitement among fans about a potential meeting and collaboration between two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. Djokovic had previously praised Kohli and revealed that he started following cricket because of the former India captain. "Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire," Djokovic had said.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Djokovic hopes to meet Kohli
Novak Djokovic talking about Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/JOXmI2AE7g— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2026
Legacy
Legacy of Djokovic, Kohli
Both Djokovic and Kohli have scaled mountains in their respective sports (tennis and cricket). The Serb currently has the joint-most Grand Slam titles (24) with Margaret Court (male or female). Djokovic has literally completed tennis, unlocking every major achievement in the sport. Similarly, Kohli is regarded as the modern-day master. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of international runs (28,215). His tally of 85 international tons is also next to Tendulkar's (100).