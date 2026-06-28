'Maybe we can...': Novak Djokovic planning to meet Virat Kohli?

Upcoming trip

Djokovic to visit India soon

Djokovic confirmed his plans to visit India soon, saying, "I am also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that is where we can get the link up." This statement has sparked excitement among fans about a potential meeting and collaboration between two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. Djokovic had previously praised Kohli and revealed that he started following cricket because of the former India captain. "Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire," Djokovic had said.