Don't deserve spot in Pakistan's T20I team: Mohammad Rizwan
What's the story
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that his recent performances haven't been up to the mark. Speaking at a press conference after Rawalpindiz's latest defeat in the ongoing 2026 Pakistan Super League, Rizwan said he doesn't deserve a place in the national T20 side with his current form. The admission comes after he scored just nine runs in Rawalpindiz's 32-run loss to Lahore Qalandars, leaving his side winless after seven matches.
Acceptance
I don't deserve a place in the Pakistan team
Rizwan was quoted saying, "When I was playing in the Big Bash, the team was selected. I went there and said that I don't deserve a place in the Pakistan team with my current performance." He accepted that his performances weren't enough for selection but also stressed on his determination to improve. "I am being honest," he said, adding that despite his poor performance he's not ready to give up on cricket or lose hope.
Passion
I love cricket, says Rizwan
Rizwan also stressed on his love for cricket, saying, "For me, cricket is a passion. I play T20, Test, and ODI. I love cricket." He added that he doesn't have any other business or sport in his life apart from cricket. Despite the current slump in form, Rizwan remains hopeful of making a comeback with hard work and determination.
Information
Rizwan has struggled lately
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan has struggled big time in the ongoing PSL 2026, scoring just 107 runs from seven games at 15.28. His strike rate is also a poor 116.30. Across 10 games in the BBL 2025-26, he managed 187 runs while averaging 18.70.