Don't feel secure sending Bangladesh team to India: BCB president

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their 2026 T20 World Cup matches out of India. The request comes amid security concerns, especially after pacer Mustafizur Rahman's release from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier League. The decision was taken during two meetings with all directors of the cricket board, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

Security apprehensions BCB's stance on security concerns Nazmul stressed that the BCB doesn't feel secure sending their team to India for the World Cup. He said, "Security appeared to be a major concern, and that is what we are following." The board has sent an email to the ICC and is hoping for a meeting soon where they can express their concerns.

Awaiting feedback BCB awaits ICC's response for next steps Nazmul clarified that the BCB's next course of action will depend on the ICC's response to their email. He said, "We do not know what feedback will come (from ICC), but the clauses we have given are within the MPO." The BCB is not directly communicating with the Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) as this is an ICC event and their communication is with the ICC.

Future series BCB's stance on future bilateral series with India The BCB president also addressed concerns about the potential impact on their upcoming white-ball series with India. He said, "Look, cricket between the two countries (relationship between India and Bangladesh), like playing a bilateral series or playing in the World Cup, is one thing and security concern is another matter." Aminul stressed that they are currently focused on the World Cup issue (security).