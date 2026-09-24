Nathan Ellis completes 20 ODI wickets in 2026: Stats
What's the story
Australian seamer Nathan Ellis continues his phenomenal run in ODIs this year. Ellis's latest outing saw him take three wickets against South Africa in the 1st ODI at Kingsmead, Durban. He struck early and returned to take two wickets. While the Proteas posted 297/8 (50 overs), Ellis raced to 20 ODI wickets in 2026. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Ellis shines against SA
Ellis and Josh Hazlewood kept the Proteas top order at bay, reducing them to 29/2 in 7.1 overs.
While Hazlewood removed Toni de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock fell to Ellis.
Ellis later dismissed David Miller, who struggled in his 25-ball 9. He returned to get rid of Marco Jansen, who added 107 runs with Matthew Breetzke.
Ellis's final figures read 10-0-57-3.
Numbers
Third-most ODI wickets in 2026
Ellis, whose stocks have risen in white-ball cricket, now has 40 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 28.4. His economy rate reads 5.21.
Notably, 22 of his career wickets have come this year, the third-most in 2026. In just nine ODIs, he averages an incredible 16.22.
No other Australian has even 10 ODI wickets in 2026.
Information
His List A record
Ellis has a remarkable record in List A cricket. According to Cricinfo, he now has 75 wickets from 48 List A games at an average of under 27. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers.