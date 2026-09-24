Nathan Ellis completes 20 ODI wickets in 2026: Stats

Ellis, whose stocks have risen in white-ball cricket, now has 40 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 28.4. His economy rate reads 5.21.

Notably, 22 of his career wickets have come this year, the third-most in 2026. In just nine ODIs, he averages an incredible 16.22.

No other Australian has even 10 ODI wickets in 2026.