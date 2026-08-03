US cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy banned for match-fixing: Details here

The charges against Reddy stem from his participation in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC anti-corruption code, which pertains to attempts at match-fixing or influencing any aspect of a match.

He was also found guilty under Article 2.1.4 for inducing another participant to breach Article 2.1.1, and under Article 2.4.7 for deleting potentially relevant data from his mobile phone during an investigation into these allegations.