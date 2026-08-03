US cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy banned for match-fixing: Details here
What's the story
Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy, a cricketer from the United States, has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years. The decision was taken by an independent tribunal after finding him guilty of three breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code. The ban has been backdated to November 21, 2025, the day he was provisionally suspended, and will continue until November 2033.
Allegations
Charges against Reddy
The charges against Reddy stem from his participation in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.
He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC anti-corruption code, which pertains to attempts at match-fixing or influencing any aspect of a match.
He was also found guilty under Article 2.1.4 for inducing another participant to breach Article 2.1.1, and under Article 2.4.7 for deleting potentially relevant data from his mobile phone during an investigation into these allegations.
Evidence
Private conversation with unidentified player
The case against Reddy was built on a private conversation he had with an unidentified Aspin Stallions teammate on November 19, 2025.
During this chat, Reddy allegedly told the player that he would be picked for matches but would have to "give runs" to the opponents.
The player rejected this approach and reported it to his agent, who then informed the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit within an hour.
Rebuttal
Reddy's defense rejected by tribunal
Reddy denied making a corrupt proposal, claiming their conversation was about a possible USA training camp ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
However, the tribunal found this explanation implausible as Reddy could have contacted USA team officials or discussed it over the phone instead of arranging a private meeting.
The panel also noted that Player A was initially named as an impact substitute on Stallions' team sheet but was removed 25 minutes later.
Deletion
Reddy deleted WhatsApp messages
Reddy admitted to deleting his WhatsApp conversation with Player A and an attempted call record.
He claimed these were routine deletions, but the tribunal found this explanation unconvincing as his WhatsApp messages were already set to disappear after 24 hours.
The panel concluded that manual deletion was intended to weaken evidence for investigators.
Reddy received a seven-year ban each for attempting to influence matches and soliciting Player A, which will run concurrently.
Information
A look at his career
Reddy represented the US in four T20Is last year. The batter, who also bowls off-spin, also played for Hyderabad before moving to the US. He has also been part of Washington Freedom.