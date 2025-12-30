Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland to miss WPL 2026: Here's why 

Australian cricket stars Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season due to personal reasons. The decision comes as a major setback for their respective franchises - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals. Perry was set to play for RCB while Sutherland had signed with DC. Here are further details.

Player replacements Replacements for Perry and Sutherland announced Following their withdrawal, both RCB and DC have announced the players who will replace Perry and Sutherland in the WPL 2026 season. Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare has been signed by RCB at her reserve price of ₹30 lakh, while Alana King has been roped in by DC at ₹60 lakh. King, an Australian leg-spinner, brings a wealth of experience with her having taken 27 wickets in as many WT20Is.

Impact analysis Perry's absence a major blow for RCB Perry's absence is a massive blow for RCB's prospects in the tournament. The veteran all-rounder was the Orange Cap winner in WPL 2023 with 347 runs at an average of 69.40 and seven wickets in nine matches. Even after an injury-hit season last year, Perry remained consistent with her performance scoring 372 runs including four half-centuries from eight matches while averaging a stunning 93. She was retained by RCB for ₹2 crore ahead of this season.