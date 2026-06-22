Iran leave emotional letter for LA after SoFi stadium stay
What's the story
The Iranian national football team has left an emotional handwritten letter in their SoFi Stadium locker room, thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality. The message was released by Iran's football federation after their hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium on Sunday. The result kept their FIFA World Cup hopes alive and set the stage for a crucial final Group G match against Egypt in Seattle.
Message content
Letter reflects team's pride and plea for peace
The letter, which reflects the team's pride and the challenges it has faced during the tournament, also carries a plea for peace. "From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," it reads. The note further states, "We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor and leave with dignity."
Support acknowledgment
Acknowledgment of Iranian supporters
The letter also acknowledges the Iranian supporters who stood by their team during their two matches at SoFi Stadium. "Thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes," it continues. The message also carries the hashtags #168 and #Minab, referring to a school bombing in the Iranian city of Minab amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Twitter Post
Iranian football team's letter to Los Angeles
A note from the Iran national football team in SoFi Stadium's locker room. These athletes have faced discrimination by their World Cup hosts for representing a nation that was attacked in an unprovoked war. Imagine how they'd have been treated if they had invaded another country pic.twitter.com/xfwxM8cQid— Kourosh Ziabari (@KZiabari) June 22, 2026
Travel challenges
Restrictions on Iran's travel during the tournament
Iran's travel arrangements have also been in the spotlight during the tournament. Due to restrictions imposed by US immigration authorities, the team has not been allowed to stay in America for over 48 hours at a time. This led Iran to move its base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana and commute across the border for matches.
Criticism
Coach criticizes US immigration restrictions
Several members of the delegation have also faced problems entering the country. Some officials and support staff were denied visas, while player Mehdi Torabi had to get a new visa at the US consulate in Tijuana after his single-entry permit expired after the New Zealand match. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticized these restrictions, arguing that his players have faced conditions unlike any other team at this tournament.