England announce 17-member squad for India T20Is: Details here
What's the story
Sussex all-rounder James Coles has been awarded his first call-up to the senior England team. The right-handed batsman and left-arm spinner is the only uncapped player in a 17-man squad announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the upcoming five-T20I series against India, starting on July 1. Harry Brook will lead the side, which also includes several familiar faces as well as some returning players.
Career highlights
A look at Coles's T20 stats
In 61 T20 innings, the 22-year-old Coles has scored 1,373 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 146.37. He has also taken 53 wickets at an average of 26.94 with an economy rate of 8.27 in the same number of innings, including three four-wicket hauls. ECB National Selector Marcus North said Coles had thoroughly earned his place in the squad through his performances over the past year.
Recent form
Who is James Coles?
Coles, who was born on April 2, 2004, in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has played 58 first-class matches (FC), 24 List A games and 71 T20s. He has scored 1,373 runs in the shortest format at a strike rate of 146.37 and taken 59 wickets in 56 innings. The right-handed middle-order batter also plays for Southern Brave in The Hundred and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20.
Team composition
England squad for the T20I series against India
The experienced players in the team are Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Phil Salt while young guns include Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed. England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Series details
Here is the schedule of the T20I series
The five-match T20I series between England and India will be played from July 1 to 11. The first match will be held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on July 1 while Old Trafford, Manchester will host the second T20I on July 4. The remaining three matches are scheduled to take place in Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton on July 7, 9 and 11 respectively.