England announce 17-member squad for India T20Is: Details here 

Career highlights

A look at Coles's T20 stats

In 61 T20 innings, the 22-year-old Coles has scored 1,373 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 146.37. He has also taken 53 wickets at an average of 26.94 with an economy rate of 8.27 in the same number of innings, including three four-wicket hauls. ECB National Selector Marcus North said Coles had thoroughly earned his place in the squad through his performances over the past year.