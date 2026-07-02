England unbeaten at Old Trafford since September 2020 (T20Is): Stats
What's the story
The first Men's T20I between England and India in Chester-le-Street was washed out after the first innings. Electing to bat, India racked up 189/7 in 20 overs, before rain marred the affair. The two teams now head to Manchester for the 2nd T20I. The iconic Old Trafford will host the match on July 4. Notably, England are unbeaten on this ground since September 2020.
Record
England's T20I record in Manchester
England have played 13 T20Is at Old Trafford since 2008, winning seven of them. While they lost three games, as many were abandoned. England defeated India here in 2011 but lost to the side in 2018. They have beaten New Zealand on this ground in each of their three head-to-head clashes. England have also defeated Pakistan and South Africa at this venue.
Information
England's winning streak
As mentioned, England are unbeaten at Old Trafford (T20Is) in nearly six years. According to ESPNcricinfo, they lost to Pakistan here in September 2020. England avenged the defeat next year before beating NZ (2023) and SA (2025).
Performers
A look at top performers
Jos Buttler has an incredible T20I record at Old Trafford, topping the run tally. From five T20I innings here, the English opener has tallied 202 runs at a remarkable average of 50.5. He has a strike rate of 166.94. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid remains the only player with over 10 T20I wickets at Old Trafford. He owns 12 scalps at 21.66 (BBI: 4/35).