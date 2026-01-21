How have England fared versus Sri Lanka in ODIs? 

England are gearing up to meet hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. The opening match will be played on January 22 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second ODI follows on January 24 at the same venue, with the third and final ODI match scheduled for January 27. On this note, we dissect England's ODI record against the Lankan team.

Stats Neck-to-neck record in ODIs The head-to-head record cannot separate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 79 occasions in ODI cricket. While the Brits have prevailed 38 times, 37 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour. The tally also includes one tie and three washed-out clashes. However, since the start of 2016, England have eight wins and just three defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3).

Information Can Sri Lanka end their drought? Sri Lanka last defeated England in a bilateral ODI series back in 2014. The two teams have since clashed in three series, with the Brits emerging winners on each occasion. Hence, the hosts would be determined to break this streak.

