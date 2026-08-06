Which English batter tops the six tally in T20s?
What's the story
Star England batter Jos Buttler scripted history in the ongoing Men's Hundred, becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 history. With an unbeaten 51 for Manchester Super Giants, Buttler surpassed Kieron Pollard on the run tally. Across 522 T20s, the English batter now has 14,833 runs at an average of 35.48. Notably, Buttler also has the most T20 sixes for an English batter.
Buttler
Jos Buttler: 650 sixes
According to Cricinfo, Buttler leads the six tally among English batters in T20 cricket.
In 492 T20s since making his debut in 2009, the 35-year-old has amassed 650 sixes in addition to 1,348 fours.
Only Chris Gayle (1,056), Pollard (1,001), Andre Russell (792), and Nicholas Pooran (773) are ahead of Buttler in terms of T20 sixes.
Others
Other English batters with 500-plus sixes
At the moment, Alex Hales and Liam Livingstone are the only English batters to have slammed more than 500 sixes in T20 cricket.
While Hales has amassed 595 sixes across 528 T20s, Livingstone is third with 523 sixes in 357 T20s.
Notably, Hales also has 1,560 fours in the format.
Both Hales and Livingstone have 8,000-plus runs in T20s.
Information
Most T20I sixes for England
As per Cricinfo, Buttler is among only four men with 180-plus sixes in T20Is. He has 186 maximums in 160 matches. Eoin Morgan is the only other batter with over 100 T20I sixes. He is a distant second with 120 maximums.