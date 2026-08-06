Which English batter tops the six tally in T20s?

According to Cricinfo, Buttler leads the six tally among English batters in T20 cricket.

In 492 T20s since making his debut in 2009, the 35-year-old has amassed 650 sixes in addition to 1,348 fours.

Only Chris Gayle (1,056), Pollard (1,001), Andre Russell (792), and Nicholas Pooran (773) are ahead of Buttler in terms of T20 sixes.