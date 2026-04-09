Enzo Fernandez, agent apologize to Chelsea over Real Madrid remarks

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and his agent have issued an apology to the club over remarks made during his international duty with Argentina, as per Sky Sports News. The player had earlier hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid , saying he would be open to living in Madrid. Despite these comments, Chelsea have no plans of selling Fernandez, who is contracted until 2032. Here are the key details.

Suspension details Fernandez suspended for 2 matches Fernandez had told Marcos Giles, a media personality, "I really like Madrid - it's similar to Buenos Aires." Fernandez was questioned on whether he would consider living in Madrid, saying: "Yes, of course." In light of Fernandez's comments, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior announced that the midfielder would be suspended from two matches. "A line was crossed in terms of our culture. We had to make a sanction," the Chelsea head coach said.

Agent's response Agent Pastore defends player Fernandez's agent, Javier Pastore, criticized Chelsea for their decision to drop the player. He said that Enzo didn't comprehend the situation and accepted it as a professional. Pastore insisted that his client never mentioned any club or expressed a desire to leave Chelsea but only spoke about Madrid when asked about European cities he'd like to live in one day.

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Contract negotiations Contract renewal talks stalled since December Pastore also revealed that contract renewal talks have stalled since December or January. He said they couldn't reach an agreement because the terms weren't right for them or the player. Pastore added that instead of renewing on unsatisfactory terms, they decided to leave things as is and focus on performance. After the FIFA World Cup, their plan is to meet with Chelsea again and if no agreement is reached, explore other options.

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