Chelsea Football Club have announced the departure of their head coach, Enzo Maresca. The Italian manager's exit comes after an 18-month stint at Stamford Bridge, during which he guided the team to victory in the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. However, Chelsea's recent performance has been less than stellar, with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. As per reports, Maresca was believed to have fallen out with the Chelsea ownership in recent times.

Official announcement Chelsea's statement on Maresca's departure Chelsea released a statement confirming Maresca's departure. The club thanked him for his contributions and acknowledged the significance of his achievements in their recent history. Despite the team's current position in the Premier League, Chelsea still have key objectives to pursue across four competitions, including securing Champions League qualification. The club believes that a change at this juncture would give them the best chance of turning their season around.

Future challenges Maresca's final match and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures Maresca's last game as Chelsea head coach was a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. He didn't attend his post-match press conference, citing illness. Chelsea are set to face Manchester City on Sunday, the first of nine matches across four competitions in a busy January schedule. Despite speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions, Maresca maintained that many people at the club weren't supporting him or the team during his time there.

Replacement hunt Chelsea's search for a new head coach Chelsea is expected to name a new permanent head coach within days. Liam Rosenior is among the candidates being considered for the role. Maresca joined Chelsea in June 2024 and won the Club World Cup and Conference League, as well as achieving a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season to secure Champions League qualification. However, relations between Maresca and key figures at the club have been strained since last year.