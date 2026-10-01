WTA announces equal prize money for events: All we know
What's the story
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a landmark decision to award equal prize money to women at the Italian Open starting in 2027. The move comes nearly six decades after Billie Jean King won her title at the Foro Italico and was paid significantly less than her male counterpart. This will be the first time all combined WTA 1000 events will offer equal prize money, including the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens, which were previously not on board.
Milestone achievement
'Major milestone for tennis'
WTA chair Valerie Camillo hailed the move as a major milestone for tennis.
"Achieving equal prize money across all combined WTA 1000 tournaments is a major milestone for tennis," she said.
"It demonstrates the WTA's continued commitment to leading the sports industry in delivering our athletes competitive and financial equality and is a testament to the enduring nature of the founding vision of the WTA."
Past promise
Italian Open's unkept promise
In 2023, the organizers of the Italian Open had promised to implement equal prize money from 2025. However, they failed to keep their word.
This year, the total men's prize money in Rome was $9.6 million, while women players received $8.3 million.
The Italian Open is a premier 1000-level event on both tours. It happens on the clay court.
Commitment reduction
Reduced commitments for players
The WTA has also reduced the number of annual WTA 500-level tournaments required for top 50 players from six to four.
This brings the total base playing commitment down to 14 WTA tournaments plus four Grand Slams in 2027.
"The WTA is stepping up to deliver more for players and tournaments in 2027," Camillo said, adding that they have listened to player feedback on calendar demands and responded with a meaningful reduction in commitments.
Council impact
Pegula's take on the matter
The WTA's tour architecture council, a working group led by third-ranked Jessica Pegula, played a key role in these changes.
Pegula said, "As players, we're on the road most of the year, so having more flexibility in our schedules and commitments makes a real difference."
She added that "The 2027 changes give us more ability to build our seasons around our own goals -- competitively and personally."