Fazalhaq Farooqi becomes most expensive player in ILT20 auction history

Along with Farooqi, three other players also broke the previous auction record.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was signed by Gulf Giants for $350,000.

The Giants also used their Right-to-Match option to retain Rahmanullah Gurbaz at a price of $310,000.

Faf du Plessis was signed by Dubai Capitals for $300,000 in another major deal of the day.