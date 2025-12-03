The speedsters: Who hit 100 Premier League goals the fastest?

Erling Haaland set a new record in English football by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League. Haaland scored his side's opener in the 17th minute against Fulham on Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Pep Guardiola's men went on to hold on for a 5-4 win thereafter. Here are fastest players to 100 Premier League goals.

#1 Erling Haaland - 111 matches Haaland went on to etch his name in Premier League's history books after breaking Alan Shearer's long-standing record by a whopping 19 matches. Haaland got to the landmark in just 111 matches and surpassed Shearer, who took 124 games. After 111 matches, Haaland has 100 goals and 19 assists. He made two assists against Fulham in Man City's thrilling 5-4 win.

#2 Alan Shearer - 124 matches Former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United ace Shearer got to 100 Premier League goals in 124 matches. He achieved the milestone in the 1995-96 season while playing for Blackburn. Shearer went on to make 441 appearances in the Premier League. The 1994-95 Premier League winner remains the highest scorer in this competition (260 goals). He also made 64 Premier League assists.

#3 Harry Kane - 141 matches Former Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane got to 100 Premier League goals in 141 matches. Kane, who now plays for Bayern Munich, made 317 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and scored 213 goals. He also played 5 Premier League games for Norwich City on loan (0 goals). Kane is the 2nd-highest scorer in Premier League history. He is a three-time Golden Boot winner.

#4 Sergio Aguero - 147 matches Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is the 4th-fastest to 100 Premier League goals. Aguero reached the century mark in his 147th Premier League game for the Citizens. The Argentine ended up scoring 184 goals in the Premier League from 275 appearances. He won the Premier League title on 5 occasions and was awarded the Premier League Golden Boot in 2024-15.