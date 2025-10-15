Women's World Cup, Fatima Sana floors England with four-fer: Stats

Bowling

Four wickets for Sana

Sana, who opened the bowling, picked three wickets before rain stopped play. After resumption, she added a fourth. Sana, started by conceding 8 runs off the opening over. In her 2nd over, she castled Amy Jones. In the 7th over of England's innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt was bowled as well. Heather Knight perished right thereafter. Charlie Dean was her fourth victim (31st over).