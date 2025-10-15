Women's World Cup, Fatima Sana floors England with four-fer: Stats
What's the story
Fatima Sana, the captain of Pakistan Women, picked a four-fer against England in Match 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, saw England manage 133/9 in 31 overs. England were 79/7 after 25 overs when rain stopped play. The game was then reduced to 31 overs a side. Pakistan were set a revised 113-run target.
Bowling
Four wickets for Sana
Sana, who opened the bowling, picked three wickets before rain stopped play. After resumption, she added a fourth. Sana, started by conceding 8 runs off the opening over. In her 2nd over, she castled Amy Jones. In the 7th over of England's innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt was bowled as well. Heather Knight perished right thereafter. Charlie Dean was her fourth victim (31st over).
Stats
4th four-fer for Sana in WODIs
Sana picked 4/27 from six overs. She bowled one maiden. In 53 WODI matches, Sana has raced to 72 wickets at 28.02. This was her 4th four-wicket haul. In addition, she owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sana owns 5 wickets from matches against England. She averages 28.80. Meanwhile, Sana has got to 16 World Cup wickets from 11 matches at 26.68.