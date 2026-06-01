Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches his maiden French Open quarter-final: Stats

Match

A look at match stats

Auger-Aliassime won 98 points and 39 winners throughout the match. He fired as many as 17 aces. He had a win percentage of 80 on his first serve. And Tabilo won 65% points on his second serve. The former converted five of his six break points and won 79% of his net points. Both players recorded 30-plus unforced errors.