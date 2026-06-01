Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches his maiden French Open quarter-final: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jun 01, 2026 11:00 pm
What's the story
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reached his maiden French Open quarter-final after beating Alejandro Tabilo. Auger-Aliassime claimed a 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 win in the men's singles fourth round on Court Philippe-Chatrier after over two hours. The Canadian star, who recorded his 10th French Open win, has now made it to the last eight of all four Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.
Match
A look at match stats
Auger-Aliassime won 98 points and 39 winners throughout the match. He fired as many as 17 aces. He had a win percentage of 80 on his first serve. And Tabilo won 65% points on his second serve. The former converted five of his six break points and won 79% of his net points. Both players recorded 30-plus unforced errors.