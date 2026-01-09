FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to be streamed on TikTok

FIFA has announced a partnership with TikTok to broadcast some parts of the upcoming World Cup 2026 matches. The collaboration, which FIFA describes as a "preferred platform" partnership, will continue until the end of 2026. However, the details about the exact duration and nature of these live clips remain unspecified in the announcement.

Fan connection Partnership aims to enhance fan engagement The primary goal of this partnership is to bring fans "closer to the action." TikTok's global head of content noted that live sports on their platform have been known to transform "fandom into measurable business results for our sports partners." They found that fans are 42% more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok.

Content features TikTok to offer unique World Cup content The World Cup content on TikTok will feature filters, stickers, and other "gamification" elements. FIFA also plans to give a select group of global TikTok creators access to press conferences and training sessions for content creation. FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom emphasized the need for evolving ways of sharing and promoting football as it continues to unite more people across the globe.