FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to be streamed on TikTok
What's the story
FIFA has announced a partnership with TikTok to broadcast some parts of the upcoming World Cup 2026 matches. The collaboration, which FIFA describes as a "preferred platform" partnership, will continue until the end of 2026. However, the details about the exact duration and nature of these live clips remain unspecified in the announcement.
Fan connection
Partnership aims to enhance fan engagement
The primary goal of this partnership is to bring fans "closer to the action." TikTok's global head of content noted that live sports on their platform have been known to transform "fandom into measurable business results for our sports partners." They found that fans are 42% more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok.
Content features
TikTok to offer unique World Cup content
The World Cup content on TikTok will feature filters, stickers, and other "gamification" elements. FIFA also plans to give a select group of global TikTok creators access to press conferences and training sessions for content creation. FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom emphasized the need for evolving ways of sharing and promoting football as it continues to unite more people across the globe.
Event details
World Cup 2026 to be held in North America
The World Cup 2026 will be hosted by Canada, the US, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. This will be the first time the tournament is hosted by three nations and also the first time it returns to North America since 1994. The partnership with TikTok is part of FIFA's efforts to engage more fans globally through innovative platforms like social media.