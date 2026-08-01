FIFA drops controversial World Cup investment plan: Details here

FIFA's plan was to raise up to $4.2bn by selling about a 20% stake in a new unit that would run FIFA events, including the ‌World Cup, valuing it at $20bn.

The proposal faced intense scrutiny and criticism, with UEFA warning that it threatened the "soul and governance" of the game.

In response to FIFA's plan, UEFA threatened to boycott future men's and women's World Cups.

North America, Central America, and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF) also rejected FIFA's proposal but stopped short of a boycott.