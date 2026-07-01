FIFA World Cup 2026: France thrash Sweden, reach last 16

Game dynamics

How the match panned out

Sweden, who reached the knockout stages after finishing third in Group F, struggled in the first half. A combination of brilliant saves and a few lucky breaks kept them from conceding more goals. Just before half-time, Mbappe drew first blood after receiving the ball inside the area. In the second half, Olise drove at the Swedish defense and played a ball through to Barcola, who thumped it past the Swedish keeper. Mbappe then doubled his tally, breaking Sweden's hearts.