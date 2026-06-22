Egypt beat New Zealand, claim first-ever FIFA World Cup win
What's the story
Egypt achieved a historic victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver. This marked Egypt's first-ever triumph in the tournament's history. Mohamed Salah's second-half goal put Egypt in front after Finn Surman scored early for New Zealand. The Pharaohs are now at the top of Group G with four points from two matches.
Match highlights
Salah's goal leads Egypt to historic victory
The Egyptian team had a slow start, allowing New Zealand's Finn Surman to draw first blood. The All Whites were 1-0, heading into half-time. Mostafa Zico equalized for Egypt in the 58th minute before Salah and Trezeguet sealed the win with their respective goals later on. Salah scored his 68th international goal in the 67th minute, leading to a celebration from fans in Vancouver. He is closing in on Hossam Hassan, who owns the most international goals for Egypt (69).
Information
A look at notable stats
Egypt had 48% possession compared to 42% of New Zealand. Salah showed his class, recording a goal, an assist, five shots, and two on goal. The match saw three players getting a yellow card.
Previous performances
Pharaohs secure vital win ahead of Iran clash
Egypt are featuring in their fourth FIFA World Cup. They missed the 2022 edition in Qatar. Egypt's other World Cup appearances were in 2018, 1990, and 1934. Notably, Salah scored two goals in the 2018 Russia edition in Russia. The Pharaohs will now face Iran in a crucial Group G match on Friday, needing at least a draw to advance. Meanwhile, NZ will face Belgium in the quest for their first win.