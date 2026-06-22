Egypt beat New Zealand, claim first-ever FIFA World Cup win

Match highlights

Salah's goal leads Egypt to historic victory

The Egyptian team had a slow start, allowing New Zealand's Finn Surman to draw first blood. The All Whites were 1-0, heading into half-time. Mostafa Zico equalized for Egypt in the 58th minute before Salah and Trezeguet sealed the win with their respective goals later on. Salah scored his 68th international goal in the 67th minute, leading to a celebration from fans in Vancouver. He is closing in on Hossam Hassan, who owns the most international goals for Egypt (69).