Earn $50,000 by watching FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's how
What's the story
If you are a die-hard football fan, here's your chance to make money while enjoying the game. FOX Sports, FOX One, and Indeed are looking for a "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed" to watch every match of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The selected candidate will earn a whopping $50,000 for their time and dedication.
Work details
Responsibilities of the chosen candidate
The chosen candidate will have to watch all 104 matches of the global football tournament from a custom-built glass cube in Times Square, New York. The role also involves creating engaging social content for fans during these watch-party sessions. Applications for this unique job are open till May 17 and can be submitted via the Indeed website.
Candidate reveal
Duration of the job
The selected candidate will start their job on June 6, a week before the tournament gets underway, and end it on July 26, a week after the tournament concludes. The announcement of this unique hire will be made during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on June 6.
Unique hire
FOX Sports President of Marketing Robert Gottlieb's statement
"This FIFA World Cup will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire," said FOX Sports President of Marketing Robert Gottlieb. He added, "One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation, and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game."
Tournament details
About the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. It will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19. The tournament will feature a record 48 teams playing a total of 104 matches across three countries, making it the biggest World Cup in history. The final is scheduled to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, while the opening match will take place at Estadio Azteca.