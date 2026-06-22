Cape Verde hold Uruguay, score first-ever goal FIFA WC goal

Landmarks

Cape Verde reach these landmarks

As per Opta, Cape Verde are the first unbeaten side in each of their first two FIFA World Cup matches since Senegal 2002 (1W 1D). They have also recorded the fewest fouls in the first two matches of a World Cup edition since 1966 (5). Cape Verde also became the first national team to score a direct free-kick as their first goal in a World Cup since (at least) 1966, according to Opta.