Cape Verde hold Uruguay, score first-ever goal FIFA WC goal
What's the story
In yet another stunning display, Cape Verde held two-time champions Uruguay to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match, played in Miami, was a rollercoaster ride, with both teams displaying their skills and determination. Kevin Pina scored the first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for Cape Verde, who earlier made their tournament debut. In a historic debut, they held Spain to a goalless draw.
Match highlights
How the match panned out
Kevin Pina opened the scoring for Cape Verde with a stunning free-kick goal in the first half. However, Uruguay responded with two quick goals just before halftime, turning the tide. Maxi Araujo scored the first after a rebound from Cabral's header, while Agustin Canobbio scored another close-range goal in the first half injury time. In the second half, Cape Verde equalized through substitute Helio Varela. The goal came in the 61st minute after a defensive error from Uruguay.
Stats
A look at stats
Uruguay created some chances in the second half, including a goal that was ruled out for offside. However, they couldn't find a decisive blow. Overall, they had more attempts on goal (17) than Cape Verde (12). Uruguay completed 444 of their 517 passes, while Cape Verde had just 293 in total. The former recorded 27 crosses.
Landmarks
Cape Verde reach these landmarks
As per Opta, Cape Verde are the first unbeaten side in each of their first two FIFA World Cup matches since Senegal 2002 (1W 1D). They have also recorded the fewest fouls in the first two matches of a World Cup edition since 1966 (5). Cape Verde also became the first national team to score a direct free-kick as their first goal in a World Cup since (at least) 1966, according to Opta.
Milestone
Araujo among goals
As per Opta, Araujo became the first player to be involved in three goals in Uruguay's first two matches in a FIFA World Cup since 1966 (2 goals and 1 assist). He is also the first Uruguay player to both score and assist in the same match in the tournament since Juan Martin Mugica against Israel (in 1970).
Information
Two points for Cape Verde
As mentioned, Cape Verde began their maiden FIFA World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Spain. They will next take on Saudi Arabia in the Group H clash. With two points, Cape Verde are third, behind Spain and Uruguay.