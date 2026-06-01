FIFA World Cup 2026: IFAB approves major rule changes
What's the story
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a series of major rule changes for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The changes, aimed at improving match flow and reducing time-wasting, were approved by IFAB. They will be implemented in all matches of the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
VAR enhancements
VAR officials get more power
The new rules give Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials more power to intervene in certain situations. These include wrongly-awarded second yellow cards, mistaken identity, incorrectly-awarded corner kicks, and fouls before the ball is in play during set-pieces. Referees may also be sent to the pitch-side monitor for an on-field review before deciding on disciplinary action or whether a set-piece should be retaken.
Discipline and speed
Stricter penalties for player misconduct
The new rules also introduce stricter penalties for player misconduct. Players who cover their mouths with their hands, arms or shirts during confrontational situations will receive a red card. Meanwhile, to prevent time-wasting, referees will enforce stricter timing rules for throw-ins and goal-kicks. A visible five-second countdown will be enforced, with failure to take a throw-in before the countdown expires resulting in possession being awarded to the opposition, and a delayed goal-kick resulting in the opposition being awarded a corner kick.
Substitution and treatment
New regulations for substitutions
The new rules also introduce stricter regulations for substitutions. Players being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being shown, using the nearest boundary line. If they fail to do so, their replacement won't be allowed onto the field until the next stoppage after one minute has elapsed following restart. Outfield players receiving treatment on pitch must stay off for at least one minute after play resumes.
Player welfare
Mandatory hydration breaks in each half
Every World Cup match will now include a mandatory three-minute hydration break in each half. The timing of this stoppage will be at the referee's discretion, depending on injuries and match flow. FIFA is also looking to curb the trend of teams using injury stoppages as unofficial tactical timeouts. Referees will be instructed to ensure these breaks are used solely for medical purposes, not tactical discussions.