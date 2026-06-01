FIFA World Cup 2026: IFAB approves major rule changes

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a series of major rule changes for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup . The changes, aimed at improving match flow and reducing time-wasting, were approved by IFAB. They will be implemented in all matches of the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

VAR enhancements VAR officials get more power The new rules give Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials more power to intervene in certain situations. These include wrongly-awarded second yellow cards, mistaken identity, incorrectly-awarded corner kicks, and fouls before the ball is in play during set-pieces. Referees may also be sent to the pitch-side monitor for an on-field review before deciding on disciplinary action or whether a set-piece should be retaken.

Discipline and speed Stricter penalties for player misconduct The new rules also introduce stricter penalties for player misconduct. Players who cover their mouths with their hands, arms or shirts during confrontational situations will receive a red card. Meanwhile, to prevent time-wasting, referees will enforce stricter timing rules for throw-ins and goal-kicks. A visible five-second countdown will be enforced, with failure to take a throw-in before the countdown expires resulting in possession being awarded to the opposition, and a delayed goal-kick resulting in the opposition being awarded a corner kick.

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Substitution and treatment New regulations for substitutions The new rules also introduce stricter regulations for substitutions. Players being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being shown, using the nearest boundary line. If they fail to do so, their replacement won't be allowed onto the field until the next stoppage after one minute has elapsed following restart. Outfield players receiving treatment on pitch must stay off for at least one minute after play resumes.

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