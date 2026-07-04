FIFA World Cup: Argentina edge past Cape Verde 3-2
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, reigning champions Argentina narrowly defeated debutants Cape Verde 3-2 to secure their spot in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. The match was held at Miami Stadium and witnessed an incredible display of resilience from the African side. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 29th minute, marking his seventh goal of this tournament.
Match highlights
Cape Verde equalize twice
Cape Verde equalized in the 60th minute through Deroy Duarte, sending the match into extra time. Lisandro Martinez put Argentina back in front with a stunning shot in the second minute of extra time. However, Sidny Lopes Cabral equalized for Cape Verde again with a beautiful shot into the top corner of the net in the 103rd minute.
Final moments
Romero's header deflects off Borges for an own goal
The match was decided in the second period of extra time when Cristian Romero's header deflected off Diney Borges for an own goal off a corner taken by Messi. Despite the loss, Cape Verde won hearts with their spirited performance at their first-ever World Cup. They are the only one of four debutants to reach the last 32 and were ranked 67th in the world before this tournament.
Game strategies
Messi's goal helps Argentina
Messi's goal in the 29th minute was his 20th in six World Cups - the most for any striker. Cape Verde, knowing they needed to score to stay alive in the tournament, leveled through Duarte early in the second half. They held on for extra time, with their libero Kevin Pina impressing throughout. Despite Argentina's dominance, Cape Verde showed quality with a never-say-die attitude and a neat pass-and-move game.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 21 attempts, Argentina recorded 10 shots on target. Cabo Verde managed five strikes on target from 15 attempts. The winning team had a dominant 62% ball possession in the game. They completed 822 passes with a brilliant 92% accuracy. Cabo Verde's passes count was 444. Their accuracy was 87%.
Landmarks
Vozinha in elite list
Cape Verde's Vozinha made a total of 18 saves at the 2026 World Cup from 74 shots faced. Only two goalkeepers aged 40 or older have registered more saves at a single World Cup: Peter Shilton - 28 in 1990 and Dino Zoff - 27 in 1982. Argentina have played in more extra-times than any other team in World Cup history (12). They've won 10 of them. Cabo Verde became the first African nation to score more than one goal in a World Cup match against the defending champions.
Information
Feat for Messi
Messi has become the first player in the history of the World Cup to score seven or more goals in two different editions of the tournament (2022 and 2026). He has scored 12 goals in his last 8 World Cup matches.