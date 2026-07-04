FIFA World Cup: Argentina edge past Cape Verde 3-2

Final moments

Romero's header deflects off Borges for an own goal

The match was decided in the second period of extra time when Cristian Romero's header deflected off Diney Borges for an own goal off a corner taken by Messi. Despite the loss, Cape Verde won hearts with their spirited performance at their first-ever World Cup. They are the only one of four debutants to reach the last 32 and were ranked 67th in the world before this tournament.