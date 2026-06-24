FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia beat DR Congo, reach knockouts

Landmarks

Here are the key landmarks

As per Opta, Colombia have won their first two matches at a World Cup for the second time, also doing so in 2014 when they recorded their best finish (quarter-final). Congo DR's Lionel Mpasi made five saves in the opening 20 minutes against Colombia, the first goalkeeper to record these many saves in the first 20 minutes of a World Cup match since Warren Barrett for Jamaica vs. Argentina in 1998.