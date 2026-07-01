FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland sets records against Ivory Coast
What's the story
Erling Haaland's late strike helped Norway defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The Manchester City striker scored his 60th international goal in the match, extending his remarkable scoring streak at the World Cup. Antonio Nusa had given Norway a first-half lead with a stunning strike, before Amad Diallo equalized for Ivory Coast. However, it was Haaland who sealed the victory with an 86th-minute winner.
Milestone moment
Haaland's goal-scoring streak continues
Haaland's late strike was his fifth goal in three FIFA World Cup matches, putting him just one behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot. As per ESPN, the 25-year-old has now scored in all of Norway's competitive games since October 2024, amassing an impressive tally of 25 goals in 13 matches.
Landmarks
A look at other notable landmarks
Haaland has raced to 60 goals for Norway in just 53 international games. No other player even has 35 goals. His five goals so far are the most for a Norwegian player at the FIFA World Cup. Notably, Haaland is on a 16-game winning streak for Norway whenever he scores. He has scored in 13 successive competitive games for the side.
Next challenge
Norway to face Brazil in Round of 16
This win also marks Norway's first-ever knockout-stage victory at a World Cup, having lost their previous two attempts against Italy in 1938 and 1998. The side will now face Brazil in the Round of 16. Notably, Norway are unbeaten against Brazil in their four head-to-head international clashes, including a 2-1 win in their only World Cup meeting back in 1998.