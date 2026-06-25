Morocco finished second in Group C

FIFA World Cup, Morocco edge past Haiti 4-2: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:09 am Jun 25, 202609:09 am

What's the story

Team Morocco has secured its place in the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Haiti in Atlanta. The match was a rollercoaster ride, with Morocco coming from behind twice before finally sealing their win. Despite the win, Morocco couldn't top Brazil in the Group C standings. They finished level on seven points with Brazil but were runners-up on goal difference.