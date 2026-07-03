FIFA World Cup: Portugal stun Croatia to reach next round

Landmarks

A look at the vital landmarks

As per Opta, Gonçalo Ramos averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup. This is the best ratio of any Portuguese 🇵🇹 player to record 5+ goal contributions in the history of the tournament. This was Luka Modric's 39th game at a major tournament. Among European outfield players, only Cristiano Ronaldo has made more appearances, with 56. Ronaldo is the first player in history to compete in a World Cup knockout match at the age of 41.