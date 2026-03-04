Finn Allen slams fastest T20 World Cup hundred (by balls)

New Zealand's Finn Allen shattered records in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Allen, who will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, showed fans what he is made of. He hammered a 33-ball 100* as New Zealand downed the Proteas by 9 wickets. Chasing 170 runs to win, Allen and Tim Seifert added 117 runs. Thereafter, he added another 56* runs with Rachin Ravindra to seal the deal.

Match performance Allen shines for New Zealand with gutsy hundred Allen and Seifert looked to be in control from the start and they decimated South Africa with powerful shots in the powerplay. The Kiwis added 84 runs in the first six overs and didn't look behind thereafter. Allen got to a 19-ball fifty and then raced to a 33-ball ton. NZ completed the chase in just 12.5 overs. In the 13th over, Allen smashed Marco Jansen for 4, 4, 6, 6, and 4 to complete his ton.

Do you know? Allen breaks Chris Gayle's record Allen's 33-ball 100* is now the fastest in T20 World Cup history (by balls). The previous fastest was West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who took 47 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016.

T20Is Joint 3rd-fastest century in T20Is (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, Allen has recorded the joint 3rd-fastest century in T20Is (by balls). Fastest T20I hundreds (by balls taken) 27 - Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) v Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024 29 - Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) v Bulgaria, Sofia, 2025 33 - Finn Allen (NZ) vs SA, Kolkata, 2026 33 - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM) vs NEP, Kirtipur, 2024 33 - Sikandar Raza (ZIM) v Gambia, Nairobi, 2024

Tons 3rd T20I century; 3rd NZ batter with T20 WC hundred Allen's 100* was laced with 10 fours and 8 sixes. He owned a strike rate of 303.03. With this effort, Allen has raced to 1,654 runs from 61 T20Is at 29.01. This is his 3rd century in T20Is. He also owns 7 fifties. His strike rate is 171.04. Meanwhile, Allen is now the 3rd New Zealand batsman with a T20 World Cup ton. Brendon McCullum (vs BAN, 2012) and Glenn Phillips (vs SL, 2022) are the others.

Information 3rd batsman with a T20 WC ton against South Africa As per ESPNcricinfo, Allen has joined Gayle and Suresh Raina in terms of hitting a T20 World Cup hundred against South Africa. Gayle achieved the feat in 2007 whereas Raina got his hundred in 2010.

Do you know? First player to smash a T20I hundred at Eden Gardens Allen is now the first batsman in T20Is to smash a hundred at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A couple of days earlier, India's Sanju Samson had recorded the highest score here (97* versus WI).

Information 6th century in T20s for Allen This is also the 6th century in T20s for Allen. Playing his 181st match in T20s (178 innings), Allen has raced to 5,250 runs at 30.88. Besides his six tons, he owns 33 fifties as well.

Do you know? 3rd-highest scorer, most sixes in T20 World Cup 2026 Allen is now the 3rd-highest scorer in T20 World Cup 2026. He owns 289 runs from 7 innings at 57.80. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score (50s: 1). His strike rate is 203.52. He owns the most sixes (20).