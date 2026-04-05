IPL 2026: Stephen Fleming hopeful of Brevis's return against DC
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed optimism over the potential return of Dewald Brevis for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals. Brevis missed the first three matches of IPL 2026 due to a side strain. However, with a five-day gap between CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their next fixture against DC, Fleming is hopeful about Brevis's recovery.
Coach's remarks
Fleming provides update on Brevis
"We hope he is going to be right for the next game," Fleming said during the CSK-RCB game. "We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back," he added.
Previous season
Brevis was seen training on match day
Despite missing the first three matches of IPL 2026, Brevis was seen training on match day. He batted at the side nets but mostly faced throwdowns. The young talent had joined CSK as a replacement player in IPL 2025 and proved to be a valuable addition. He scored 225 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.00, hitting 17 sixes in just 125 balls.
Team dynamics
CSK have been forced to play with limited overseas players
CSK retained Brevis for IPL 2026 and he is expected to slot into the middle order once fit. The team had played their second game against Punjab Kings with just two overseas players, and started their fixture against RCB with three. This season has been challenging for CSK, who lost their first two games after finishing at the bottom of the points table last season.