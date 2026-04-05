IPL 2026: Stephen Fleming hopeful of Brevis's return against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed optimism over the potential return of Dewald Brevis for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals. Brevis missed the first three matches of IPL 2026 due to a side strain. However, with a five-day gap between CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their next fixture against DC, Fleming is hopeful about Brevis's recovery.

Coach's remarks Fleming provides update on Brevis "We hope he is going to be right for the next game," Fleming said during the CSK-RCB game. "We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back," he added.

Previous season Brevis was seen training on match day Despite missing the first three matches of IPL 2026, Brevis was seen training on match day. He batted at the side nets but mostly faced throwdowns. The young talent had joined CSK as a replacement player in IPL 2025 and proved to be a valuable addition. He scored 225 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.00, hitting 17 sixes in just 125 balls.

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