Former India U-19 cricketer, once Virat Kohli's teammate, passes away

Former Indian Under-19 and Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill has passed away at the age of 36. He died in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. The news has left a deep void in the cricketing community. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed. Gill was a medium-pacer who played alongside Virat Kohli at the Under-19 level.

Career highlights His career in brief Gill's first-class career spanned from 2006 to 2009, during which he represented Punjab in six matches and took 11 wickets. He was also part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) squad in the inaugural IPL edition (2008). Later, he served on Punjab's senior selection committee. The Punjab Cricket Association paid tribute to Gill on X, saying they "deeply mourn the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill...".

Condolences Gill's passing leaves a void Gill's passing has drawn condolences from several members of the cricketing community. Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with Gill in their early days, expressed his sorrow on social media. "Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game," wrote Yuvraj on X.

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