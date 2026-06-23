Rohit Sharma receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu

Leadership

Rohit's leadership in recent World Cups

Rohit also had an illustrious career as the captain of the Indian cricket team. He led India to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Although he retired from T20 cricket after his World Cup victory and Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour, he is still preparing for a shot at glory in the 2027 ODI World Cup.