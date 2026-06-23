Rohit Sharma receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu
What's the story
Indian cricketing legend Rohit Sharma was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, marking a special moment for the cricketer as it coincided with his 19th anniversary of debuting for India. Rohit is the 42nd cricketer to receive this honor in history. Here are further details.
Award details
Cricketer joins a select group of players
Rohit was visibly thrilled to receive the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, adding to the significance of the occasion. With this honor, Rohit joins a select group of 42 cricketers who have been awarded the Padma Shri.
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19 years of Rohit Sharma
Interestingly, Rohit received this honor on the day he completed 19 years in international cricket. On June 23, 2007, Rohit debuted in an ODI against Ireland, which India won by nine wickets. Since then, the 39-year-old has risen as one of the all-time greats in the gentleman's game. His records and achievements are a testimony to the same.
Twitter Post
Here's how Rohit received the honor
#WATCH | Delhi | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ckz1kc4poF
Breakdown
Breakdown of Rohit's runs
With 11,720 runs at 48.83, Rohit is currently India's third-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. His 33 tons are also the third-most for any batter in the format (50s: 62). Last year, Rohit retired from Test cricket with 4,301 runs at an average of over 40 (12 tons). He bowed out from T20I cricket with 4,231 runs (SR: 140.89). His tally includes a record 5 tons.
Leadership
Rohit's leadership in recent World Cups
Rohit also had an illustrious career as the captain of the Indian cricket team. He led India to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Although he retired from T20 cricket after his World Cup victory and Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour, he is still preparing for a shot at glory in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Additional awardees
Other sports personalities awarded Padma Shri in 2026
Along with Rohit, other notable sports personalities who received the Padma Shri in 2026 include Harmanpreet Kaur (cricket), Savita Punia (hockey), Praveen Kumar (para athletics), Baldev Singh (hockey), Bhagwandas Raikwar (Malkhamb), K. Pajanivel (traditional Silambam martial art) and Vladimer Mestvirishvili (judo, posthumous). The award is a recognition of their exceptional contributions to Indian sports.