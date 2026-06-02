Alexander Zverev reaches his fifth French Open semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
German tennis star Alexander Zverev reached the 2026 French Open semi-final after beating Rafael Jodar. Zverev claimed a 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3 win in the men's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier after over an hour. The German will now appear in his fifth semi-final at Roland Garros. The 2024 French Open finalist is yet to win a Grand Slam.
Stats
A look at match stats
Zverev was 2-5 in the opening set before bouncing back. He won 107 points and 35 winners apart from serving seven aces. The German had a win percentage of 71 and 61 on his first and second serves, respectively. He converted five of his 11 break points and won 44% of his receiving points. Jodar (29) recorded fewer unforced errors than Zverev (35).
Journey
Fifth French Open final
Zverev has made it to his fifth Roland Garros quarter-final. He reached three successive semi-finals before playing the final in 2024. Zverev, who lost the quarter-final last year, has raced to a 43-10 win-loss record at the French Open. Overall, at Grand Slams, Zverev now has a 123-40 win-loss record. Overall, Zverev reached his 11th semi-final at Majors.
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Zverev in elite company
According to ATP, Zverev has now reached the joint fifth-most men's singles French Open semi-finals in the Open Era. He shares the spot with Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, and Andy Murray. Rafael Nadal tops this club with 15 appearances.
Information
Another feat for Zverev
According to Opta, Zverev has also become the first player born since 1990 to reach five men's singles semi-finals at a single Grand Slam. Wimbledon remains the only Major where he is yet to cross the fourth round.