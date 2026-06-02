Alexander Zverev reaches his fifth French Open semi-final: Key stats

German tennis star Alexander Zverev reached the 2026 French Open semi-final after beating Rafael Jodar. Zverev claimed a 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3 win in the men's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier after over an hour. The German will now appear in his fifth semi-final at Roland Garros. The 2024 French Open finalist is yet to win a Grand Slam.

Stats A look at match stats Zverev was 2-5 in the opening set before bouncing back. He won 107 points and 35 winners apart from serving seven aces. The German had a win percentage of 71 and 61 on his first and second serves, respectively. He converted five of his 11 break points and won 44% of his receiving points. Jodar (29) recorded fewer unforced errors than Zverev (35).

Journey Fifth French Open final Zverev has made it to his fifth Roland Garros quarter-final. He reached three successive semi-finals before playing the final in 2024. Zverev, who lost the quarter-final last year, has raced to a 43-10 win-loss record at the French Open. Overall, at Grand Slams, Zverev now has a 123-40 win-loss record. Overall, Zverev reached his 11th semi-final at Majors.

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Do you know? Zverev in elite company According to ATP, Zverev has now reached the joint fifth-most men's singles French Open semi-finals in the Open Era. He shares the spot with Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, and Andy Murray. Rafael Nadal tops this club with 15 appearances.

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