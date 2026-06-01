Anna Kalinskaya reaches her maiden French Open quarter-final: Stats
What's the story
Russian player Anna Kalinskaya staged a remarkable comeback to reach her maiden French Open quarter-final. In a thrilling fourth-round clash, Kalinskaya defeated the 28th seed Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) after nearly three hours. Kalinskaya, who improved to a 3-0 record against Potapova, made it to her second quarter-final at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Kalinskaya was 4-1 down before winning three break points and sealing the first set. She also rallied past Potapova after facing a 4-1 deficit in the super-tiebreak. Overall, the former won 117 points in the match. She also had a win percentage of 70 on her first serve. While Kalinskaya converted eight of her 12 break points, Potapova served the match's only ace.