Anna Kalinskaya reaches her maiden French Open quarter-final: Stats

Match stats

A look at match stats

Kalinskaya was 4-1 down before winning three break points and sealing the first set. She also rallied past Potapova after facing a 4-1 deficit in the super-tiebreak. Overall, the former won 117 points in the match. She also had a win percentage of 70 on her first serve. While Kalinskaya converted eight of her 12 break points, Potapova served the match's only ace.