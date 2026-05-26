French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka storms into second round

Match stats

A look at match stats

The match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes saw Sabalenka win 62 points and 29 winners. Manerio hammered the match's only ace. The former had a win percentage of 68 and 44 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her nine break points. Manerio had just 12 unforced errors compared to 25 of Sabalenka in the match.