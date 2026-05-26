French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka storms into second round
What's the story
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the 2026 French Open second round after beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Sabalenka claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Maneiro in the opening round clash at Philippe-Chatrier Court. The Belarusian has cleared the first round at Roland Garros for the eighth successive year. She finished as the runner-up last year. Here are the key stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
The match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes saw Sabalenka win 62 points and 29 winners. Manerio hammered the match's only ace. The former had a win percentage of 68 and 44 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her nine break points. Manerio had just 12 unforced errors compared to 25 of Sabalenka in the match.