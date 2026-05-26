French Open 2026: Defending champion Coco Gauff reaches second round
By Parth Dhall
May 26, 2026 08:28 pm
What's the story
Coco Gauff started her French Open title defense with a straight-set win over her fellow American Taylor Townsend. Gauff claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win in the women's singles first-round clash on Philippe-Chatrie Court after over an hour. Interestingly, Townsend broke Gauff in the match's first game. Gauff hasn't ever lost in the first round at Roland Garros. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
While Gauff won 66 points, Townsend fired 22 winners in the match. The former had a win percentage of 66 and 50 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her 12 break points. The fourth seed had fewer unforced errors (15) than Townsend (31) throughout the match. The two players served an ace each.