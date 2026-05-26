LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / French Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev knocked out in first round
French Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev knocked out in first round
Medvedev extended his poor run at the French Open

French Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev knocked out in first round

By Parth Dhall
May 26, 2026
06:33 pm
What's the story

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev continues his torrid run at Grand Slams. Adam Walton knocked him out in the opening round of the 2026 French Open. He won the five-set thriller 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Medvedev has now recorded a first-round exit in three of his last four French Open campaigns. Here are the key stats.

Summary

How the match panned out

After 2-2 in the first set, Walton broke first and eventually won 6-2. However, Medvedev let him win a solitary game in the second set. In the third set, Walton compounded his early lead into a double break and decisively won 6-1. Paradoxically, the fourth set saw Medvedev prevail with a double break. The latter held his serve at 4-2 in the decider, but Walton rallied past him to win 6-4.

Advertisement