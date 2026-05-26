French Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev knocked out in first round

Summary

How the match panned out

After 2-2 in the first set, Walton broke first and eventually won 6-2. However, Medvedev let him win a solitary game in the second set. In the third set, Walton compounded his early lead into a double break and decisively won 6-1. Paradoxically, the fourth set saw Medvedev prevail with a double break. The latter held his serve at 4-2 in the decider, but Walton rallied past him to win 6-4.