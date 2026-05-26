French Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev knocked out in first round
What's the story
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev continues his torrid run at Grand Slams. Adam Walton knocked him out in the opening round of the 2026 French Open. He won the five-set thriller 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Medvedev has now recorded a first-round exit in three of his last four French Open campaigns. Here are the key stats.
Summary
How the match panned out
After 2-2 in the first set, Walton broke first and eventually won 6-2. However, Medvedev let him win a solitary game in the second set. In the third set, Walton compounded his early lead into a double break and decisively won 6-1. Paradoxically, the fourth set saw Medvedev prevail with a double break. The latter held his serve at 4-2 in the decider, but Walton rallied past him to win 6-4.