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Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes Valentin Royer, reaches 3rd round
French Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes Valentin Royer, reaches 3rd round
Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 (Image Source: X/@atptour)

French Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes Valentin Royer, reaches 3rd round

By Rajdeep Saha
May 28, 2026
12:00 am
What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the third seed, has progressed to the third round of the 2026 French Open. He defeated local favorite Valentin Royer in a hard-fought match that lasted three hours and 28 minutes. The record 24-time major champion won with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-3. Despite missing more than six weeks due to injury after March's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Djokovic has shown resilience on clay this year.

Match details

Another tough test for Djokovic

Djokovic's path to the third round wasn't easy. He had a tough match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in four sets on Sunday. On Wednesday, he faced Royer under stifling hot conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He started well and pocketed the 1st two sets before letting slip a match point at 6-5 in the third-set tie-break. However, he bounced back quickly and sealed his victory with a routine 6-3 scoreline in the 4th set.

Slams

Djokovic moves to 404-56 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Djokovic is still chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam crown. He is 24-14 at Grand Slam finals. With this win, he is now 404-56 at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, at the French Open, Djokovic has raced to a win-loss record of 103-17 from 120 appearances. Djokovic is seeking to win a 4th Roland Garros crown. He is a seven-time finalist here in Paris.

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Do you know?

21st R32 berth at Roland Garros

As per Opta, Djokovic has now reached the joint-most Rounds of 32 in a single men's singles major in the Open Era (21 at Roland Garros level with Roger Federer at the Australian Open).

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